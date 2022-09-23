Dawley Mayor to cycle over 270 Miles for charity

The Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council is to cycle from Dawley to Dover to help raise funds for two local good causes.

Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council Cllr Ian Preece with his bike standing next to the Captain Webb Monument in Dawley

Councillor Ian Preece will be cycling from the Captain Webb Monument located on the High Street in Dawley to the Captain Webb Monument located on the Marine Parade in Dover.

The Mayor is hoping to raise funds for two great causes. Dulcie’s Neuroblastoma Journey and Severn Hospice. Both of which are close to Cllr Preece’s heart.

Councillor Ian Preece, Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council said: “As part of my fundraiser for this year, I wanted to do something different.

“That’s why I’ve decided to take up the challenge to cycle over 270 miles, monument to monument, from my hometown of Dawley, all the way to Dover; the place where Captain Matthew Webb set off his iconic challenge of becoming the first cross channel swimmer.”

Councillor Preece added, “Dulcie’s story has touched the hearts of the whole local community, and I would like to do my part to help Dulcie as much as possible.”

“Severn Hospice also lies extremely close to my heart. I’ve personally experienced the support when they looked after my sister when she had a terminal illness, and I know it’s been a rock to many residents in the area who have had ill family members.”

Councillor Preece will be setting off on his bike on Sunday 2 October, heading all the way down to Dover. People can donate over on the Mayor’s Go Fund Me page.