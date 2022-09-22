13.8 C
Shrewsbury residents urged to attend GP superhub meeting

By Shropshire Live

The team of local residents, ex-GPs, and Lib Dem councillors fighting to save six Shrewsbury GP surgeries from site closure are urging people to attend an upcoming public meeting.

Councillor Alex Wagner

Shrewsbury Town Council will be hosting an extraordinary meeting at 6pm on the 4th of October at St Chad’s Church. Residents are being encouraged to register for a ticket online to reserve their seat, an offer already taken by many including a growing number of former Shrewsbury GPs concerned by proposals.

Rob Park is a retired Shrewsbury GP who spoke at the Save Our Surgeries protest. Joined by former local GPs Jacques Maurice and Des Clesham, he said: “It is vitally important that Shrewsbury residents come along to the meeting on the 4th October.

“We have to make sure that NHS bosses undertake a proper consultation, not a sham where their plan to close six surgeries wins by default. A strong attendance at the extraordinary meeting is another way of showing how strong public sentiment is on this. “

Councillor Alex Wagner has been campaigning to protect Shrewsbury GP services from closure.

He added: “I have been out knocking on doors, leading protests, and talking to thousands of residents. The feedback is clear – Shrewsbury people want a decent local GP and will not settle for a proposal that window-dresses further cuts. This is not all-or-nothing and we need to continue showing that the public do not give their consent to these changes.

Business

