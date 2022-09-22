13.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 22, 2022
- Advertisement -

Police appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was assaulted in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened on Tuesday 20 September at around 8.20pm on Kynaston Road, where the victim is believed to have been approached by another man.

The suspect then assaulted the victim using a bladed weapon, leaving him with facial and arm injuries.

- Advertisement -

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers investigating the incident would urge anyone who saw the incident or have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch quoting incident 796i of 20 September, 2022. If you cannot report online call 101 quoting the same incident number.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP