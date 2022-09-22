Police appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was assaulted in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened on Tuesday 20 September at around 8.20pm on Kynaston Road, where the victim is believed to have been approached by another man.

The suspect then assaulted the victim using a bladed weapon, leaving him with facial and arm injuries.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers investigating the incident would urge anyone who saw the incident or have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch quoting incident 796i of 20 September, 2022. If you cannot report online call 101 quoting the same incident number.