Councillors get first look at unique new electric bus

Councillors on Shropshire Council’s cross-party public transport working group have been given a sneak preview of a new fully-electric, emission-free, bus.

Councillors from the public transport working group with the electric bus: Claire Wild, Cecilia Motley (Chair), Bernie Bentick, Julia Evans, Andy Boddington and Geoff Elner

The Sigma 7 demonstration vehicle was in Shropshire earlier this month, on loan from MellorBus, visiting the council’s highways depot at Longden Road, Shrewsbury.

With Shropshire Council the first council to get a visit from this unique vehicle, members of the working group were amongst the first to see it.

- Advertisement -

The councillors were also able to experience the comfort of the bus for themselves with a quick trip into Shrewsbury town centre and back.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for public transport, said:

“The Sigma 7 is a fully electric, emission-free bus making cleaner travel accessible for all passengers.

“The working group has held discussions about its potential inclusion on a demand-responsive service operating in the county and how it could potentially revitalise bus travel in the county for passengers of all ages. It was therefore extremely beneficial for us to see and travel on the bus.

“We were all very impressed and I’d like to thank MellorBus for loaning it to us and giving us a sneak preview.”

There’ll be a chance for people to see the bus for themselves at the Shropshire Goes Green event at Shrewsbury Town’s Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium this Sunday (10am to 3pm).

In August Shropshire Council submitted a bid to the Government for levelling-up funding that would enable the introduction of a new, improved, park and ride service, plus demand-responsive buses across the county.

The new cross-party working group is meeting regularly to discuss and consider other ways to improve public transport in the council area.