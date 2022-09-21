18.2 C
Police seek two women who helped Newport assault victim

By Shropshire Live

Police in Newport would like to speak to two women who police believe witnessed an assault in Newport and helped the victim.

At around 11pm on Friday 12 August a woman, who was pushing a child in a pram, was assaulted outside Central Square Nightclub in Newport. It is believed the women pictured on CCTV helped the victim and officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to them as they could be key witnesses.

Detective Constable Simon Holmes said: “We’d be very grateful if these women would come forward, and I’d like to reassure them that we want to speak to them simply as witnesses to the incident, we do not believe they were involved.

”If you have any information that could help please report this online under the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 22/GA/12113/22. If you are unable to report this online please ring 101.”

