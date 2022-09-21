MP urges council to make sure Shropshire children can learn to swim

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has warned that a generation of children could miss out on a crucial life skill unless Shropshire Council acts to provide lessons while Whitchurch is without a swimming pool.

The Lib Dem MP has urged the council to make sure that enough swimming lessons are offered elsewhere and that transport is provided so that people from Whitchurch do not continue to miss out on learning to swim due to the lack of a pool in the town.

Whitchurch has been without a swimming pool since March 2020 and although plans for a replacement facility are set to be approved by councillors this week, the site is not expected to be completed until at least 2025.

Helen raised concerns with Shropshire Council shortly after being elected and has now written to councillors urging them to listen to the concerns of local people and make sure that children are not forced to miss out on key skills because of where they happen to live.

Helen Morgan MP said: “It’s good news that a replacement pool is on the way, however there will be a generation of children in Whitchurch who miss out on learning to swim unless alternative provision is put in place while the new site is built.

“Therefore it is crucial that Shropshire Council makes sure that enough capacity is in place elsewhere and that transport is provided so that children can access these swimming lessons.

“Learning to swim is a key life skill and one that no child should be deprived of because of where they happen to live.”