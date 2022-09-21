17.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
- Advertisement -

MP urges council to make sure Shropshire children can learn to swim

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has warned that a generation of children could miss out on a crucial life skill unless Shropshire Council acts to provide lessons while Whitchurch is without a swimming pool.

The Lib Dem MP has urged the council to make sure that enough swimming lessons are offered elsewhere and that transport is provided so that people from Whitchurch do not continue to miss out on learning to swim due to the lack of a pool in the town.

Whitchurch has been without a swimming pool since March 2020 and although plans for a replacement facility are set to be approved by councillors this week, the site is not expected to be completed until at least 2025.

- Advertisement -

Helen raised concerns with Shropshire Council shortly after being elected and has now written to councillors urging them to listen to the concerns of local people and make sure that children are not forced to miss out on key skills because of where they happen to live.

Helen Morgan MP said: “It’s good news that a replacement pool is on the way, however there will be a generation of children in Whitchurch who miss out on learning to swim unless alternative provision is put in place while the new site is built.

“Therefore it is crucial that Shropshire Council makes sure that enough capacity is in place elsewhere and that transport is provided so that children can access these swimming lessons.

“Learning to swim is a key life skill and one that no child should be deprived of because of where they happen to live.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP