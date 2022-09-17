Telford College pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Telford College paid a touching tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by holding a commemorative parade on campus.

The college’s public services students were on parade

Hundreds of students and staff gathered for the event, where deputy lieutenant Sir Edward Tate was in attendance as an official representative of the King.

The college’s public services students, who are training for careers in professions such as the army, navy and RAF, were on parade.

- Advertisement -

One of them, Prince Ahmed Andani, stepped forward to read a commemorative poem in honour of the Queen’s service.

And A level student Neilla Lunteka read some of the messages which have been left in the book of condolence which has been signed by Telford College’s staff and students this week.

They included: “Thank you for the last 70 years; the love, kindness and dedication you have shown to us all . . . thank you for the 70 years you gave to our people – you will be so sadly missed.”

Sir Edward said it had been a ‘moving experience’ to see so many young people come together in memory of the late monarch.

“For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II was a unifying figure who, with unshakeable faith, was a moral compass living alongside us. She represented not only duty and courage, but warmth, compassion, and a living reminder of our collective past.

“She had an unerring ability to always see the best in people, and it is with a debt of gratitude that we remember her extraordinary gift of service to this country, to the Commonwealth, to us all.”

Earlier, Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest opened the commemoration by saying: “There is no doubt that the Queen will leave a lasting impression on us all – our country, and the world.

“The Queen, a universal icon, has gone through a century of history without weakening, and never giving up. She became the most famous face and most admired woman in the world – an example to us all.

“She showed such devotion, commitment, and sheer sense of duty to our country. On behalf of everyone at Telford College, we say thank you.”