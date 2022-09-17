Casualty taken to trauma centre following collision in Market Drayton

A casualty was taken to a regional trauma centre following a single vehicle collision in Market Drayton during the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Market Drayton. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The incident happened on the A53 near to the Muller roundabout at around 3.07am.

Police say a single car had lost control, left the carriageway and collided with a wooden fence before it came to rest on its side on a roadside verge.

The vehicle had been pushed back onto its wheels prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “There had been a number of occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision, thankfully non were trapped, it was found that there was one young adult female casualty lying in a field.

“A crew immediately set about providing lighting at the scene, carrying out a trauma care assessment of the casualty, and making the vehicle electrically safe.

“The trauma care assessment carried out by two firefighters trained in advanced trauma care, found that the female casualty was complaining of pain in their lower back and pelvic area.

“The casualty was kept immobilised, and as warm as possible until the arrival of paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

“On the arrival of the ambulance service a decision was made that due to their being a possibility of a pelvic or spinal injury, that the casualty would require transporting to a regional trauma centre for further assessments and possible treatment.”

Paramedics and firefighters worked closely to move the casualty before she was conveyed by road ambulance on blue lights to the trauma centre at the Royal Stoke University hospital.

None of the other occupants of the car required any medical attention.