Trust welcomes residents to Allscott information event

Dozens of local residents attended an information evening to find out more about the new primary school being built at Allscott Meads near Telford.

Dr Gill Eatough explains the plans for the new Allscott school

The school, which opens in September next year on the site of the former sugar beet factory, will be run by the Learning Community Trust which already operates nearly a dozen schools in the area.

Construction work is now under way on the site, and the Trust held an information evening at Charlton School in Wellington to give prospective parents and local residents the chance to meet the team, ask questions, and find out more.

- Advertisement -

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Trust, and Mike Briscoe, who is the Trust’s chair, were joined by representatives of construction company SJ Roberts to explain the timeline for construction work, and the application process.

Dr Eatough told residents: “With building work now under way, we felt this was the perfect time to hold the first of what we hope will be a regular series of information events about Allscott, which will be our 10th school.

“We want our children to do really well at school, to become resilient and fully prepared for adult life. We want them to enjoy learning, and for the school to become a real community focal point for local residents.”

The new Allscott school will initially have six classrooms, a sports hall, kitchen, staff room, offices, storage rooms and various other rooms for one-to-one teaching, support and interviews.

There will also be a 1.1 acre sports field, hard-surfaced sports court, 40 bike parking spaces, 18 parking spaces for staff and visitors – and nursery provision on site.

The Trust says it intends to send out regular updates over the coming months, and has invited residents with any questions to contact the team using allscottenquiries@lct.education.

Regular updates will also be posted on the Learning Community Trust’s website at https://learningcommunitytrust.co.uk/allscott-meads-primary/

Dr Eatough said: “We want young people to take pride in their school, pride in wearing the uniform, and enjoy being at school every day. For us, the relationship with parents is really important – so we get to know you, and you get to trust us.

“We are also going to be focusing a great deal of extra-curricular activities, and providing after-school clubs. We recognise that working parents need to be able to drop students off on their way to work knowing they will be safe and looked after.”

Dr Eatough said the Trust would also be looking to have nursery provision open at Allscott for 52 weeks of the year, to ensure support continues to be available throughout school holidays.

The Trust will also begin a consultation with parents early next year to discuss plans for the school’s uniform.

The Allscott Meads school will join other local primary schools already under the LCT’s umbrella, including Wrekin View in Wellington, Crudgington, Hadley Learning Community, and Lantern Academy at Ketley Bank.