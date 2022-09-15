15.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 16, 2022
Baby Stop returns for September

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury-based charity Baby Stop is returning this weekend, and is expected to be busier than ever with families feeling the pinch this autumn.

Joanna Purslow (far right) with some of the volunteers

Baby Stop, a project of The Severn Community Charitable Trust, was founded in the first lockdown to support families in the local area and reduce the impact on landfill. 

Joanna Purslow, who founded the charity with her daughters, explains: “From having my own children, I know how quickly little ones grow out of clothes, toys and equipment. Not only did we want to help support local families to reduce the expense, but we also wanted to reduce the items going to landfill. Babies outgrow seven sizes of clothes in their first two years, with more than 183m pieces of kids’ clothes hitting landfill every year.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to receive some fantastic donations from the local community, but also from local businesses through unsold stock.”

The Baby Stop shares take place on a monthly basis during term time, at the Martin Wilson School in Shrewsbury. The next event will be on Saturday 17 September at 2pm to 3pm.

The charity accepts donations at the Martin Wilson School, and will also collect big or bulky items. Visit facebook.com/babystopshrews for more information. 

