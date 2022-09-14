Woman released from vehicle following collision on A49 near Craven Arms

A woman was released from a vehicle following a collision on the A49 near Craven Arms this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision took place at around 8.55am at the junction of the A489 and involved a 4×4 and a van.

The casualty was released from the 4×4 by fire personnel using cutters and spreaders.

Fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Craven Arms and Wellington with an operations officer also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

The A49 was closed for a time whilst emergency services worked at the scene.