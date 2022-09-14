14.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Mayor of Telford and Wrekin to lead moment of reflection for HM Queen Elizabeth II

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin will lead the borough in a one-minute silence this Sunday, as the nation comes together to observe a moment of reflection for HM Queen Elizabeth II.

At 7.55pm on Sunday 18 September, the Mayor Cllr Raj Mehta will join the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Jenny Wynn DL, and Council Leader Shaun Davies in Southwater in Telford town centre, for a short speech and to mark the national minute’s silence at 8pm.

The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Raj Mehta, said: “As a nation we mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, so it is right that we come together to observe this national moment of reflection.

“I am honoured to lead our borough as we pay our respects to Her Majesty to reflect upon and be thankful for the 70 years of service that she gave as our Queen. I hope that residents around the borough will be able to join us on Sunday, either in Southwater or online, for this historic moment.”

Leader of the Council, Councillor Shaun Davies, added: “Our country and our borough has shown great sadness at the death of our loved and respected Queen, so this moment of reflection is an opportunity for us all to take time to show our respect for Her Majesty, and our sympathies for the Royal Family.”

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event, which will also be live streamed on Telford & Wrekin Council’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TelfordWrekin

