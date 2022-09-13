14.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
SVR paints loco’s nameplates black as a mark of respect for The Queen

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Severn Valley Railway is painting the nameplates of its purple locomotive, No. 70 ‘Elizabeth II’ black, as a mark of respect for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, who died last week.

Black nameplate for No.70 'Elizabeth II'. Photo: Ronan O'Brien
Black nameplate for No.70 ‘Elizabeth II’. Photo: Ronan O’Brien

Earlier this year, the railway painted the locomotive purple and renamed it to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee; the name, ‘Elizabeth II’ was chosen by a public ballot in which many thousands of people voted.

“Over the past months, this locomotive has brought so much joy and pleasure to people in its unique livery,” said Helen Smith, the SVR’s managing director. “Painting it in the official Jubilee colour, and renaming it were our way of celebrating the 70-year reign of The late Queen. When we heard the sad news last week that she had died, some of our volunteers put forward the idea of changing the nameplates to black.

“This feels like a very fitting and appropriate way for us, as a heritage railway, to pay our respects.”

The purple locomotive will be in service at the SVR’s Autumn Steam Gala later this week, running from Thursday 15th to Sunday 18th September. It will also carry a wreath and black flags.

The SVR has placed books of condolence at its Bridgnorth and Kidderminster stations, as well as at The Engine House, Highley.

