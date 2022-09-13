Police appeal for witnesses to assault in Newport

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault near Central Square Nightclub in Newport, which took place at around 11pm on Friday 12 August.

In particular, police would like to hear from two young women who we believe witnessed the assault and helped the victim.

Both women are white and look to be in their twenties. One was wearing a long green dress with a black handbag and the other was wearing a black dress with white shoes.

Investigating officers say they have CCTV footage of the two women and before releasing pictures they would be grateful if they would come forward.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to reassure them that we want to speak to them simply as witnesses to the incident.”

If you have any information you can report details online via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 22/GA/12113/22. If you are unable to report this online please ring 101.