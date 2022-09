One person was released from a vehicle by fire crews following a collision on the A458 near Cressage this afternoon.

The collision happened between Cressage and Harley at around 2.50pm.

One of the vehicles involved came to rest in a hedge.

- Advertisement -

Fire crews from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Wellington used specialist equipment to stabilise the vehicle before releasing the trapped casualty.

The person was left in the care of the ambulance service.