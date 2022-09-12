Wellington’s annual civic service pays tribute to the Queen

Wellington’s annual civic service took on a special role this year, the event, at All Saints Church, included tributes to the Queen, messages from Wellington’s twin town of Châtenay-Malabry in France and a reading of the official proclamation.

Deputy Mayor of Wellington, Anthony Lowe

The tradition of the proclamation, dating back hundreds of years, sees official announcements made in towns and cities across the country, announcing that the Queen has died and the King has ascended to the throne.

Deputy Mayor of Wellington, Anthony Lowe, said that he was honoured to play a leading part in the proceedings, which were live streamed on the Wellington Town Council Facebook page.

“I had the honour of hearing the proclamation being read by Shropshire’s Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and the High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham in Telford Town Park on Sunday afternoon and receiving the document on behalf of the people of Wellington.

“I then read out the proclamation at the annual civic service, with the congregation then singing God Save the King and a blessing from the Rev Tim Carter.”

Marc Feugere, deputy mayor of Châtenay-Malabry, sent a message to say: “It was so pleasant to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee in Wellington and we cannot stand by now without sharing with you our sorrow for her departure.

“All of us have always kept a very high consideration for your noble Queen… we’ll miss her!”

Mayor of Wellington, Dorothy Roberts, commented “Today has marked a truly historic moment and it was both serendipitous and appropriate that the reading of the proclamation could coincide with our civic service which was planned some weeks ago, and I am grateful to those who pulled together over the weekend with the new arrangements.

“I am sure I speak for so many to express sincere condolences to the Royal Family from the people of Wellington at the passing of HM Elizabeth II.”