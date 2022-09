Two people were released by firefighters after becoming trapped following a collision near Telford this morning.

The collision involving two vehicles happened at around 5.15am on the A442 at Long Lane.

Fire service personnel used Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualties who were left in the care of the ambulance service.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington with an operations officer.

The road was closed following the collision.