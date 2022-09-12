County memorial service to be held for Queen Elizabeth II

Shropshire Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner JP has announced details of a County Memorial Service to be held to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Shrewsbury Abbey. Photo: Google Street View

The Service of Thanksgiving for the life of HM Queen Elizabeth will be held on Sunday 18 September 2022 at 6pm at Shrewsbury Abbey.

The service is for the whole of the ceremonial County of Shropshire, including Telford and Wrekin.

Up to 500 people are expected to attend, with representatives having been invited from councils, education, military and emergency services as well as faith groups, charities, and businesses.

The service is open for anyone to attend, although seating is limited and will be on a first come first served basis.

Anna Turner said: “This service will be a way of uniting the whole ceremonial county in our expression of sadness and shock at the loss of our dear Queen.

“In coming together to celebrate her life, to reflect and to offer prayers for our new King and the Royal Family, I know we will share a fitting memorial for someone who was so significant to the life of the county.”