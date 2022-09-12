14.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
- Advertisement -

Bridgnorth residents hear reading of King’s proclamation

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Residents of Bridgnorth came together on Sunday afternoon for a reading of the King’s proclamation in a hastily arranged but historically poignant ceremony.

Deputy Mayor Rachel Connolly reading the proclamation
Deputy Mayor Rachel Connolly reading the proclamation

Deputy Mayor of Bridgnorth, Rachel Connolly, said that she was honoured to read the proclamation which took place at the bandstand in Castle Gardens, and that it was a fitting place to hold the event in the shadow of the ruins of Bridgnorth Castle which symbolise Bridgnorth’s heritage as a ‘Royalist Town’.

The tradition of the proclamation, dating back hundreds of years, sees official announcements made in towns and cities across the country, announcing that the Queen has died and the King has ascended to the throne.

- Advertisement -

“I had the honour of hearing the proclamation being read by the High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham in the Quarry at Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon and receiving the document on behalf of the people of Bridgnorth.

“There were no plans for a proclamation in Bridgnorth, but felt this momentous occasion should be marked as it was in all towns across the county, so returned from Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth with the scroll, sharing the news of the proposed reading on Love Bridgnorth social media to alert the people of Bridgnorth with only two hours’ notice. In a way the sense of urgency added to the poignancy and made us think how news of proclamations were made throughout history.”

As it turned out, many people saw the announcement and there was a good turnout at the Castle Grounds with attendees joining to sing God Save The King and giving three cheers for the new King.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP