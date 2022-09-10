Proclamation of the new Sovereign to be made in Shropshire

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a formal Accession Proclamation will be made in Shropshire on Sunday 11 September 2022.

King Charles III addressed the nation for the first time on Friday evening

The event takes place at the bandstand at The Quarry, Shrewsbury from 1pm and will see the High Sheriff reading the Proclamation.

The Proclamation of the new Sovereign is a tradition dating back centuries to announce the accession, which takes place on the death of the reigning monarch.

Members of the public are invited to watch the Proclamation event. Those planning to do so are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the event starts. The Proclamation is expected to take around 15 minutes.

Shropshire Council is also planning to live stream the proclamation via its social media channels to ensure that Shropshire residents can view this remotely wherever they are.

Vince Hunt, Chairman of Shropshire Council, said:

“The proclamation of the new Sovereign is a very old tradition which can be traced back over many centuries.

“The ceremony does not create a new King. It announces the accession which took place immediately on the death of the reigning monarch. Now, when modern communication conveys news around the globe in an instant, the proclamation is no longer the means by which people learn for the first time that they have a new Monarch.

“Sunday, however, is one of the first occasions when communities have an opportunity to come together and reflect on the moment in our nation’s history when the reign of our longest-serving Monarch came to an end and our new Sovereign succeeded.

“I do hope you will join us, whether in person or online.”

Following the county declaration, there will also be a number of local declarations at 4pm on Sunday made across the county by town councils and parish councils.

Car Parking and Road Closures

Shrewsbury town centre car parks at Bridge Street, St Austin’s Street and the Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre will all close from 6pm on Saturday 10 September until 4pm on Sunday 11 September 2022 to support arrangements for the Proclamation.

Victoria Avenue and Priory Road will also be closed to through traffic from 8am until 4pm on Sunday. Parking will also be suspended on Victoria Avenue, Priory Road and St Chads Terrace from 6pm on Saturday 10 September until 4pm on Sunday 11 September 2022.

St Chads Terrace will also be closed to through traffic between approximately 12.25pm and 2pm on Sunday. High Street, which is usually closed during the day over a weekend, will now remain open all day on Sunday to assist access. There will be further minimal local parking restrictions on Castle Street and Lower Claremont Bank as required.

Anyone travelling into Shrewsbury by car to attend the Proclamation is recommended to use the main car parks at Frankwell, St Julian’s Friars, Abbey Foregate or Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park to access The Quarry.

Car parking within the Shrewsbury river loop is expected to be very limited, and anyone wanting to attend the Proclamation is encouraged to consider this, travel early and, where possible, walk or cycle to the event.