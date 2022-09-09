17.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 9, 2022
- Advertisement -

Higher education graduation is a glittering celebration

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford College’s ‘inspirational’ higher education students had their achievements recognised at a spectacular graduation ceremony.

The graduates outside All Saints Church in Wellington
The graduates outside All Saints Church in Wellington

They donned traditional caps and gowns for the presentation event, which was held at All Saints Church in the centre of Wellington.

The graduates came from a wide range of courses including business, accounting, computing, early years services, engineering, health and social care, human resources, management and leadership.

- Advertisement -

The event included a keynote speech from Telford-based entrepreneur Hollie Whittles, a member of the Telford College alumni who is also part of the national policy team at the Federation of Small Businesses.

Another of Telford College’s former students, the ‘dyslexic dyslexia consultant’ Elizabeth Wilkinson who received an MBE this summer, spoke about how the college had helped to boost her confidence, and her career.

Caroline Bastow, the college’s head of quality and learning, said: “This was a fabulous occasion with a real celebratory feelgood factor – reflecting how immensely proud we are of what our students have once again achieved.

“Many of them have been combining their studies with full-time employment, and family responsibilities, and have overcome significant obstacles. They should be hugely proud of their success.

“Every single one of our graduating students deserves recognition, and a celebration. We wish them all every success for the future.”

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, spoke of his pride at the ‘inspirational’ achievements of the students who were recognised.

“Not only was this a celebratory occasion to recognise their hard work and tremendous achievements, it was also a timely reminder of the wide range of adult education courses available to the people of Telford,” he said.

“These courses all have one thing in common: A pathway to promotion, new careers, or simply the chance to learn more about a specialist area you’ve maybe long had an interest in.

“And what’s even better is that a significant number of these programmes are free – you can do a university degree without collecting the university debt, right here in Telford.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP