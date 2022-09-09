Higher education graduation is a glittering celebration

Telford College’s ‘inspirational’ higher education students had their achievements recognised at a spectacular graduation ceremony.

The graduates outside All Saints Church in Wellington

They donned traditional caps and gowns for the presentation event, which was held at All Saints Church in the centre of Wellington.

The graduates came from a wide range of courses including business, accounting, computing, early years services, engineering, health and social care, human resources, management and leadership.

The event included a keynote speech from Telford-based entrepreneur Hollie Whittles, a member of the Telford College alumni who is also part of the national policy team at the Federation of Small Businesses.

Another of Telford College’s former students, the ‘dyslexic dyslexia consultant’ Elizabeth Wilkinson who received an MBE this summer, spoke about how the college had helped to boost her confidence, and her career.

Caroline Bastow, the college’s head of quality and learning, said: “This was a fabulous occasion with a real celebratory feelgood factor – reflecting how immensely proud we are of what our students have once again achieved.

“Many of them have been combining their studies with full-time employment, and family responsibilities, and have overcome significant obstacles. They should be hugely proud of their success.

“Every single one of our graduating students deserves recognition, and a celebration. We wish them all every success for the future.”

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, spoke of his pride at the ‘inspirational’ achievements of the students who were recognised.

“Not only was this a celebratory occasion to recognise their hard work and tremendous achievements, it was also a timely reminder of the wide range of adult education courses available to the people of Telford,” he said.

“These courses all have one thing in common: A pathway to promotion, new careers, or simply the chance to learn more about a specialist area you’ve maybe long had an interest in.

“And what’s even better is that a significant number of these programmes are free – you can do a university degree without collecting the university debt, right here in Telford.”