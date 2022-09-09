17.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 9, 2022
- Advertisement -

Books of condolence to The Queen open across Shropshire

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Books of condolence are open across Shropshire so people can pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, whose death was announced to the nation yesterday evening.

The book of condolence to The Queen at the Mayor’s Parlour, Shrewsbury Castle. Photo: Shropshire Council
The book of condolence to The Queen at the Mayor’s Parlour, Shrewsbury Castle. Photo: Shropshire Council

The books give Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin borough residents the opportunity to pay their respects to The Queen and share their thoughts, feelings and memories about her 70-year reign.

Books of condolence are open at the following locations and will be open during normal opening hours throughout the period of mourning:

- Advertisement -

– Bridgnorth Library
– Ludlow Library
– Mayor’s Parlour, The Castle, Shrewsbury
– Market Drayton Library
– Oswestry Library
– Shrewsbury Library
– Theatre Severn
– Shrewsbury Museum
– Whitchurch Library
– Southwater Library
– Wellington Library
– Newport Library
– Oakengates Library

Books of condolences will also be available at a number of town and parish councils and churches in Shropshire.

Alternatively, you can sign the national online condolence book at www.royal.uk.

Floral Tributes

Floral tributes can be made at Shrewsbury Castle as well as many other local locations across the county.

The first floral tributes were laid this morning by The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner and she was joined by Chairman of the Council Vince Hunt and Leader of the Council Lezley Picton in signing the Book of Condolence there.

Anyone wishing to lay floral tributes in Telford and Wrekin can do so at flower locations close to the condolence books at libraries. People are respectfully asked to unwrap any cellophane, plastic or paper from the floral tributes and place these in nearby litter bins.

Flowers left in other public places may be moved to the main tribute locations.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP