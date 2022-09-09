Books of condolence to The Queen open across Shropshire

Books of condolence are open across Shropshire so people can pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, whose death was announced to the nation yesterday evening.

The book of condolence to The Queen at the Mayor’s Parlour, Shrewsbury Castle. Photo: Shropshire Council

The books give Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin borough residents the opportunity to pay their respects to The Queen and share their thoughts, feelings and memories about her 70-year reign.

Books of condolence are open at the following locations and will be open during normal opening hours throughout the period of mourning:

– Bridgnorth Library

– Ludlow Library

– Mayor’s Parlour, The Castle, Shrewsbury

– Market Drayton Library

– Oswestry Library

– Shrewsbury Library

– Theatre Severn

– Shrewsbury Museum

– Whitchurch Library

– Southwater Library

– Wellington Library

– Newport Library

– Oakengates Library



Books of condolences will also be available at a number of town and parish councils and churches in Shropshire.

Alternatively, you can sign the national online condolence book at www.royal.uk.

Floral Tributes

Floral tributes can be made at Shrewsbury Castle as well as many other local locations across the county.

The first floral tributes were laid this morning by The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner and she was joined by Chairman of the Council Vince Hunt and Leader of the Council Lezley Picton in signing the Book of Condolence there.

Anyone wishing to lay floral tributes in Telford and Wrekin can do so at flower locations close to the condolence books at libraries. People are respectfully asked to unwrap any cellophane, plastic or paper from the floral tributes and place these in nearby litter bins.

Flowers left in other public places may be moved to the main tribute locations.