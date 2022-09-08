Oswestry Town Council launches tender for Central Car Park toilet refurbishment

Oswestry Town Council is seeking costed proposals from architects and companies to support its plans to refurbish the toilets and facilities located at Central Car Park.

Central Car Park Toilets. Image: Google Street View

The Town Council is seeking professional expertise to design the facility and to provide a specification which would allow the Town Council to seek tenders for construction.

Central Car Park Toilets are in need of improvements in order to meet the needs of disabled children and adults with complex care needs. In line with the Council’s corporate priorities, the project will provide a facility that meets government initiatives.

It has been identified that this facility could be catered for at the existing layout with changes and possibly an adjustment to the footprint. The Council is seeking to provide a facility which has a minimum carbon footprint.

Anyone interested can contact Oswestry Town Council by email to register their interest and receive brief specifications at enquiries@oswestry-tc.gov.uk.

Costed proposals will need to be submitted to the Town Clerk by 5pm on 17 October 2022.