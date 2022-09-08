Living Space completes £7m affordable housing scheme in Aqueduct

Living Space has handed all 39 affordable homes at the £7m Majestic Way development in Aqueduct, Telford, over to The Wrekin Housing Group.

The newly completed Majestic Way development

The strategic 6.3-acre parcel of land was first earmarked for residential development back in the 1980s. It was acquired from Homes England, with the land sale being managed by Telford & Wrekin Council as part of the Telford Land Deal.

Solihull-based Living Space assembled the land, secured Full Planning consent, and delivered the construction contract in its entirety. The 39 newly completed purpose-designed modern dwellings are being let at an affordable rent, which is at least 20% below standard local market rents.

Construction work at the expansive scheme commenced in 2021. Earlier this year, Anna Evans, Senior Planning and Enabling Manager for Homes England, visited the site to see how construction work was progressing.

Paul Breen, Managing Director of Living Space, said: “We are thrilled to have concluded all construction works at this impressive new partnership development. It has been really rewarding to see Wrekin’s residents move into the new homes.

“This was the first development site we have purchased from Homes England, and we are especially proud that our programme timetable and quality have exceeded expectations. We hope to build on this success and continue our working relationship with both The Wrekin Housing Group and Homes England.”

The accommodation mix for the Majestic Way development comprises 19 two-bedroom houses, 18 three-bedroom houses, and two two-bedroom bungalows. Constructed in red brick, with feature render plots, all 39 homes have designated parking provision. The scheme has provided a significant amount of Public Open Space, a SUDS attenuation feature, and a new footpath to The Iron Bridge Way.

Jane Johnson, Project Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “Majestic Way is another excellent example of partners coming together to create positive outcomes for local residents. We are passionate about creating new communities and delivering quality affordable homes, and this development will help towards our ambition to deliver nearly 3,000 new homes by 2025. We are delighted to have completed the handover of these properties, all of which have now been let at an affordable rent.

“We have enjoyed working in partnership with Living Space – these are fantastic properties that our customers are proud to live and call home. It was very rewarding to receive such positive feedback from Homes England earlier this year on the quality and specification features, which is reflected in the excellent look and finish of the 39 completed homes. The development really does stand proud in its surroundings.”

This much-needed affordable housing scheme safeguarded and created new employment opportunities for Telford at a time when there was significant uncertainty, caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

A trio of Telford-based companies undertook the scaffolding, brickwork, and carpentry work; Telford Scaffold Service; Prestige Brickwork; and M E Bishop Carpentry Ltd. Waldeck Consulting was the Employers Agent, PJA was the Civil Engineer, OEC Consulting was the Structural Engineer and Wolverhampton-based Stave-Con the Civils Contractor. The architect for the scheme was Birmingham-based residential design specialist UMAA Architecture.

Living Space has a total of 674 residential plots under control, representing a combined value in excess of £113million.