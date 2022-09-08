Folk Festival fundraising gives Hope House a sound boost

One of Shropshire’s biggest music festivals has raised more than £10,000 to fund music therapy sessions for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which was held over the August Bank Holiday weekend, has boosted the coffers of Hope House Children’s Hospices by £10,185. It is all thanks to a contribution from the organisers for every adult weekend ticket, donations from festivalgoers and other fundraising activities at the event that was held at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury.

The record-breaking total takes the tally raised through the festival since the two organisations began their charity partnership in 2008 to more than £91,000. Every year Hope House volunteers hold a bucket collection on the Sunday afternoon of the festival and this year raised more than ever – £3,930. Visitors could also make donations to charge mobile phones and electrical devices and Hope House runs a retail stall in the craft village.



The funding supports music therapy sessions at the hospice which can be an important tool for helping children communicate and have fun.

Incredible generosity

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said she was over the moon by the astounding amount raised: “This is the first time we’ve ever tipped into five figures and it’s all down to the incredible generosity of our festivalgoers. The joy of music is at the very heart of what we do and our visitors obviously recognise how much this will mean to the children at the hospice through their music therapy.



“For some children and young people, it can be key to communication so it’s incredibly gratifying to know that we’re playing a small part in ensuring this service continues. We’re determined to reach that £100,000 milestone next year and working with Hope House for many years to come.”

£7.5 million is needed every year

Hope House Fundraising Team Leader Lynsey Kilvert said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Shrewsbury Folk Festival and festival goers for once again raising such an incredible amount of money and supporting us through both our bucket collection and at our pop-up shop.

“We need to raise £7.5 million a year to keep running our services for local children and families and without the incredible support from our community and supporters like Shrewsbury Folk Festival, we simply would not be able to be here for them.”



Day and weekend tickets for the 2023 festival, which will take place at the West Midland Showground in Berwick Road from August 25th to 28th are now on sale.