Death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II announced

Her Majesty Queen, Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at Balmoral, after reigning for 70 years.

Nation in Mourning – Elizabeth II the Queen of the United Kingdom has died

A Statement issued by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday 8 September 2022 reads:



“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Statement from His Majesty the King

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was to widely held.”

Shropshire figures pay respects

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner

“I would like to express huge sadness on the death of our much loved and respected Queen. She has been the longest reigning monarch in British history. We will miss her for the sense of continuity and stability she has given us during a time of rapid social, cultural and technological change.

“We have enjoyed her dignified manner and the love given to her people for all the years of her reign. It is with deep affection and admiration we remember her, but now we have to look forward to the reign of a new monarch.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford and Wrekin Council

“I am truly sorry to hear of the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II today.



“My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time. As a mark of respect flags will be lowered to half-mast and some planned events may be postponed. Info about condolence books and flowers to follow.”

Helen Morgan, Member of Parliament for North Shropshire

“I am truly saddened by the loss of The Queen and my thoughts are with all members of the Royal Family.

“Queen Elizabeth II was loved by millions of people in the UK and across the world including here in North Shropshire.

“When turbulence rocked the nation during times of war, division and anxiety, The Queen remained a beacon of calmness and solidity whose natural leadership reassured a nation.

“The coming period will be one of great sadness and loss but also pride as we reflect on The Queen’s reign – one which is fully deserving of celebration.

“The scale of the celebrations for this year’s Platinum Jubilee, where there was a huge outpouring of joy for The Queen’s achievements, demonstrated just how dearly she is valued.

“I am sure that everybody across North Shropshire will join me in paying tribute to a monarch who acted with dignity and grace during nearly a century of public service.”

Phillip Dunne, Member of Parliament for Ludlow

“The Queen has been our inspiration, and guiding presence in public life for most of our lives. She devoted her life to leading the Nation and Commonwealth.

“Her loss will be deeply felt by the Royal Family, the organisations she supported and all her admirers in the UK and beyond.”

Councillor Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council

“I am profoundly saddened by the news of the death of HM The Queen. On behalf of all of us at Shropshire Council, I wish to convey our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this very sad time. The Queen was a remarkable monarch, who dedicated her entire life to the betterment and service of our country and its people.

“Her wise leadership and graciousness will be remembered by all. I know the people of Shropshire will join us in mourning and offer their sincere condolences during this time.”

The Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Raj Mehta

“On behalf of the councillors and staff of Telford & Wrekin Council and the residents of our borough, I would like to express the great sadness felt here at the news of the death of The Queen.”

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the Royal Family at this time.”

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College

“She gave her entire life in tireless service of our country, and was a reassuring constant for generations of people through times of challenge and change.

“She has been a continued presence in all of our lives, setting an example to others and always conducting herself with integrity, grace and poise.

“In a radio speech for her 21st birthday, she pledged her service to the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth, and never once did she betray that promise.”

The college is flying its flags at half mast as a mark of respect, and will be making further announcements in due course about other commemorative plans.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Richard Sheehan

“We are greatly saddened to learn of the death Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was a great supporter of business and enterprise, and a patron of the British Chambers of Commerce.

“On behalf of all of our members, patrons and staff we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on their profound loss.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service Trust Chair, Professor Ian Cumming, OBE

“Her Majesty The Queen has been a part of all of our lives during her reign spanning 70 years and has had an enormous impact on our country for the past seven decades. For our staff, this is indeed a sad day and one that will make us all reflect on the extraordinary life that she has led.”

West Mercia Police, Chief Constable Pippa Mills

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of West Mercia Police, I offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

“Throughout her entire life, Her Majesty was known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service; we are indebted to Her Majesty for her humanity, humility and the strength she showed throughout her life.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to her life and service.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service CFO Rod Hammerton and Cllr Eric Carter, Chair of Shropshire & Wrekin Fire Authority have expressed sadness at the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“HM The Queen was a much loved and respected monarch and our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the nation at this sad time.”



