Thursday, September 8, 2022
Witness appeal after woman assaulted in Little Dawley

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Little Dawley last month.

The incident took place by the Pools near Pageant Drive between 6.30pm and 7.15pm on Saturday 27 August.

Police say the woman suffered non-life-changing injuries during the assault.

A man in his 50s from Telford was arrested on suspicion of assault and later bailed.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, or saw or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact West Mercia Police via https://orlo.uk/Vehxe quoting incident 769 of 27 August.

