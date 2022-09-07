North Shropshire MP demands ambulance inquiry at Liz Truss’s first PMQs

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan today called on the new Prime Minister to tackle escalating ambulance delays at her first PMQs.

Helen Morgan called for an urgent Care Quality Commission inquiry into ambulance waiting times which have reached record levels despite the NHS only being under summer pressure.

Liz Truss herself described ambulance waiting times as “appalling” at a hustings during the Conservative leadership contest and these delays are expected to get worse during winter.

North Shropshire faces some of the longest ambulance delays across the West Midlands and Helen has campaigned for action to tackle this crisis since before being elected.

However, Liz Truss failed to provide any specific detail of her plans to improve ambulance waiting times in response to Helen’s question.

Speaking afterwards, Helen said: “Liz Truss now has the chance to start correcting the mistakes her Government has made over the past 12 years but to do so she needs to replace empty words with action.

“That means listening to the Lib Dems, launching the inquiry we’ve called for and starting to fix the NHS that we all love.

“People are continuing to die waiting for ambulances across Shropshire and the UK – and this is while the NHS is under summer pressure. The winter prospects are bleak.

“The Conservative Party’s decade-long neglect has led to chronic problems across the health system and it’s not fair on the patients and staff who are suffering as a result.”