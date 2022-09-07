14 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 8, 2022
- Advertisement -

North Shropshire MP demands ambulance inquiry at Liz Truss’s first PMQs

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan today called on the new Prime Minister to tackle escalating ambulance delays at her first PMQs.

Helen Morgan called for an urgent Care Quality Commission inquiry into ambulance waiting times
Helen Morgan called for an urgent Care Quality Commission inquiry into ambulance waiting times

Helen Morgan called for an urgent Care Quality Commission inquiry into ambulance waiting times which have reached record levels despite the NHS only being under summer pressure.

Liz Truss herself described ambulance waiting times as “appalling” at a hustings during the Conservative leadership contest and these delays are expected to get worse during winter.

- Advertisement -

North Shropshire faces some of the longest ambulance delays across the West Midlands and Helen has campaigned for action to tackle this crisis since before being elected.

However, Liz Truss failed to provide any specific detail of her plans to improve ambulance waiting times in response to Helen’s question.

Speaking afterwards, Helen said: “Liz Truss now has the chance to start correcting the mistakes her Government has made over the past 12 years but to do so she needs to replace empty words with action.

“That means listening to the Lib Dems, launching the inquiry we’ve called for and starting to fix the NHS that we all love.

“People are continuing to die waiting for ambulances across Shropshire and the UK – and this is while the NHS is under summer pressure. The winter prospects are bleak.

“The Conservative Party’s decade-long neglect has led to chronic problems across the health system and it’s not fair on the patients and staff who are suffering as a result.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP