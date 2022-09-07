14 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Aldi donates 8,800 meals to Shropshire’s charities over summer school holidays

By Shropshire Live

Aldi supported charities in Shropshire during the school summer holidays by donating more than 8,800 meals to people in need.

Since the partnership with Neighbourly began in 2019, Aldi’s UK stores have already donated more than 25 million meals to 3,600 local causes

The supermarket paired its stores up with local charities, foodbanks and community groups via community giving platform Neighbourly to donate surplus food to good causes.

Around 700,000 meals were donated throughout the UK, with hundreds of UK causes benefitting from the initiative.

Since the partnership with Neighbourly began in 2019, Aldi’s UK stores have already donated more than 25 million meals to 3,600 local causes.

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: Our food donations scheme with Neighbourly operates year-round, but we know that school holidays are a particularly hard time for families, especially as many continue to experience greater hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“This is why we committed to supporting even more amazing causes in Shropshire over the school holidays, helping them to provide meals to those who needed them most.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “School holidays are often a time when demand on charities and foodbanks drastically increases, particularly during summer when children are at home for six weeks or more. This push in donations from Aldi was therefore essential in helping these organisations support families during this time.”

