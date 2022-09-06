Shropshire peatland restoration project shortlisted for award

The Marches Mosses BogLIFE project, which is helping to repair one of the rarest habitats on earth, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Natural England and Natural Resources Wales have been working to restore 665 hectares of the Marches Mosses during a five-year project

The project is shortlisted in the People’s Choice Award category at the Institution of Civil Engineers awards. The awards showcase the best of civil engineering, recognising projects that have a positive impact on the local economy and communities, whilst at the same time highlighting the positive benefits civil engineering has on people’s everyday lives and society as a whole.

This year, six projects have been shortlisted from both UK and international entries and the general public is able to vote online via the ICE website for their favourite.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Natural England and Natural Resources Wales have been working to restore 665 hectares of the Marches Mosses during the five-year project. They have worked alongside supervising project engineers RAB Consultants and WSP, designer Brian Killingworth, and local Shropshire contractor WM Longreach.

With over 96% of peat bogs destroyed after hundreds of years of exploitation, the Marches Mosses BogLIFE project was designed to restore Britain’s third-largest lowland raised peatbog within the Fenn’s, Whixall and Bettisfield Mosses National Nature Reserves. This habitat stores more than ten times the carbon of an equivalent area of rainforest.

A UK-first for bog edge habitat restoration on this scale, the landscape across multiple sites required reverse engineering, whilst sensitively designing and considering the ecology, wildlife and local communities.

The other shortlisted schemes are:

– Lekki Deep Sea Port Project, Nigeria (ICE Africa)

– Lincoln Flood Defences, Lincoln (ICE East Midlands)

– Wolsingham Sewage Treatment Works (STW) Growth, County Durham (ICE North East)

– Seacombe Ferry Terminal Refurbishment, Wallasey, Wirral Peninsula (ICE North West)

– Stockingfield Bridge, Glasgow (ICE Scotland)

The public vote opens at 10am today for six weeks, closing at 5pm on Tuesday 18 October. The winner will be announced soon after voting closes.

Last year’s People’s Choice Award winner was the National Botanic Garden of Wales Regency Restoration project, which took five years to complete at a cost of more than £7 million, is the largest of its kind undertaken in Wales and included two new lakes, bridges, dams, cascades, a waterfall and an extensive network of paths, all set in 300 acres of wooded parkland

Jo Barnett, ICE East and West Midlands Regional Director, said: “What a great achievement for the Marches Mosses BogLIFE project to be shortlisted in the ICE People’s Choice Award. The standard of this competition was very high and I am delighted that our region is being represented by this fantastic scheme and the great project team behind it. I do hope the local community gets behind this fantastic project and votes for it.”