Man who stalked two women banned from Shrewsbury town centre

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford man has been sentenced after stalking two women in Shrewsbury town centre.

Mario Presbury. Photo: West Mercia Police
Mario Presbury. Photo: West Mercia Police

Mario Presbury, 67, of Cambrian Way, Telford, was fined and given a Stalking Protection Order for five years.

He was sentenced at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 August.

Presbury is now banned from entering Shrewsbury town centre – except to access the railway station – entering or loitering around Boots or attempting to contact or approach the two women or third parties associated with them.

From 2018 until 2021 he regularly entered Boots in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury, and spoke to two women who did not know him.

On several occasions, he followed one of the women to a car park and the other to her bus stop.

He would also walk aggressively toward the women and use abusive language towards them.

Following enquiries, he was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of stalking.

He was found guilty at Telford Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.

PC Rich Walters said: “It is totally unacceptable for any woman to be subjected to unwanted attention and I hope this sentence sends a strong message that we will take action against anyone who engages in this type of behaviour.

“We urge anyone with any concerns to please get in touch and you will be given our full support.”

