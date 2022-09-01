17.2 C
Police issue CCTV image appeal following assault in Newport

Police have released images of two men they would like to speak with following a serious assault in Newport at the weekend.

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured

A man was left with serious injuries after the incident, which happened outside Central Square on Newport High Street around 1am on Sunday 28 August.

Officers say they would like to speak to the men as part of their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with any information that could help identify the men is urged to please get in touch.

Visit the West Mercia Police website or call 101, quoting incident 64 of 28 August.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

