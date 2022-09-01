Man arrested in connection with Dylan Price’s death

A man from Bishop’s Castle has been arrested in connection with the death of Dylan Price.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested this morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

The arrest is in connection with the death of 17-year-old Dylan, who was found at around 5am on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle, almost a year ago on Saturday 18 September, 2021.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Dylan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed injuries to be consistent with a collision with a vehicle.

A 42-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was released with no further action as officers are satisfied he was not involved in the collision.

Officers continue to appeal for information following Dylan’s death and anyone with any information or dash-cam footage around the time of the incident is asked to report it online quoting incident 140i of 19 September, 2021

Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They will never ask for your details and they cannot trace your IP address: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.