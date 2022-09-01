17.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 2, 2022
- Advertisement -

Man arrested in connection with Dylan Price’s death

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man from Bishop’s Castle has been arrested in connection with the death of Dylan Price.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested this morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

The arrest is in connection with the death of 17-year-old Dylan, who was found at around 5am on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle, almost a year ago on Saturday 18 September, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Dylan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed injuries to be consistent with a collision with a vehicle.

A 42-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was released with no further action as officers are satisfied he was not involved in the collision.

Officers continue to appeal for information following Dylan’s death and anyone with any information or dash-cam footage around the time of the incident is asked to report it online quoting incident 140i of 19 September, 2021

Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They will never ask for your details and they cannot trace your IP address: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP