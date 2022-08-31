Planning application submitted for former Shrewsbury Pitch and Putt site

Shropshire Council has announced plans for the development of the former Meole Brace Pitch and Putt site in Shrewsbury, which would see a mixed-use development and a care home on the site.

An artist’s impression of the new care home and surrounding site

A planning application has been submitted today by Cordwell Leisure Development on behalf of Shropshire Council, who have been appointed as development managers.

The mixed-use development, to be located on the western side of the site, would accommodate eight business units of various sizes and a total of 101 parking spaces, two of which would be EV charging points.

Under the plans, it is envisaged that the development could include food and beverage outlets, leisure facilities and some retail.

Shropshire Council says that negotiations with prospective tenants have already begun.

It is hoped the development will benefit the local economy and raise additional income for the council.

Under the plans the eastern side of the site would be sold with the aim of building a care home on the land.

Subject to planning permission it is anticipated that all construction works would be completed in November 2023 and the mixed-use development would be in operation from April 2024.