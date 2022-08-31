Major appeal aims to secure Coalbrookdale’s heritage for future generations

A major appeal to help fund the long-term conservation of some of Shropshire’s beloved heritage, including listed buildings and monuments, has just under a quarter remaining to raise to reach its goal by March 2023.

Gillian Crumpton and Dave Bates inside The Old Furnace at Coalbrookdale

Just under £249,000 is left to raise in aid of The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s Fund for the Future appeal, which aims to help conserve internationally recognised heritage assets that played a vital part in the story of the Ironbridge Gorge as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

The Trust has been awarded a National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) £1 million match-funded endowment grant. Every £1 raised will be match-funded by the NLHF, creating a £2 million fund that will significantly help to fund the long-term conservation of the historic landscape of Coalbrookdale. Every £1 that is raised will be match-funded by the NLHF.

The Trust’s legacy of listed buildings and monuments are in constant need of specialist conservation work. Without guaranteed funding streams, many of these important industrial landmarks will be at risk of deterioration.

It was at Coalbrookdale where Abraham Darby I – the father of the industrial revolution – first smelted iron from coke rather than charcoal. This world-changing discovery in 1709 revolutionised industrial processes and paved the way for the development of cast iron structures and transport, such as the world’s first iron bridge and the first steam railway locomotive.

The listed buildings and scheduled monuments that will be protected primarily through the Fund for the Future appeal are the buildings that were a part of Abraham Darby’s 1st Coalbrookdale Company, such as the old blast furnace, the long warehouse, the Darby Houses and the Quaker Burial Ground.

The team at the Trust are now working tirelessly to meet their £1 million target by the end of March 2023, with a number of fundraising plans up their sleeves including an upcoming Golf Day taking place on Wednesday 28 September, which Shropshire-based businesses are invited to enter.

The Trust is also applying to take part in The Big Give Challenge, which is an online giving week for charities, taking place from 29 November to 6 December.

Businesses and individuals are also being encouraged to become a 1,000 builder – by donating £1,000 or more towards the appeal. Those who become a 1,000 builder receive plaque recognition at Coalbrookdale.

Adam Siviter, the Trust’s Fundraising Manager, said: “We are thrilled and feel extremely fortunate to have been awarded a National Lottery Heritage Fund £1 million match-funded endowment grant. We’re pleased to have already raised more than £751,000 – but of course, the fundraising doesn’t stop here, we’ve still got just under a quarter remaining to hit our target.

“Fundraising appeals such as this are vital in helping us to preserve and protect our historic assets and continue to tell the important stories about our local area including the real people who led the industrial revolution from Shropshire, as well as the history of the Trust. These stories enrich and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds.

“If you or your business is in a position where you are able to donate towards our Fund for the Future appeal, please get in touch with us.”

The appeal will also help to fund the Trust’s education programme for children of all ages, immersing them in the story of the Ironbridge Gorge and STEm (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects linked to the National Curriculum.

You can donate via the appeal’s Just Giving page here.