Autumn Covid-19 booster campaign set to launch

Autumn boosters will be launched in Shropshire in September as part of the latest phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

As with previous rounds of the Covid vaccination, NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, will have vaccination sites around the region

The booster jab will be available from next Monday 5 September for those people who are most at risk.

The autumn booster jab will be offered to everyone aged 50 and over as well as those who are at highest risk from serious illness such as pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions, as well as frontline health and social care workers.

As with previous vaccination phases, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119, as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

With a plan to start vaccinating people in care homes from 5 September, the autumn booster campaign will then begin to offer vaccinations to people aged over 75 or clinically extremely vulnerable from Monday 12 September, in line with the JCVI guidance. The offer will then be opened up to the remaining eligible groups. The NHS will invite eligible people when it’s time to come forward. Please wait to be contacted.

Steve Ellis, programme and service director for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin’s Vaccination Service, said:

“We’re really excited to get started with the autumn booster and hope that, like before, the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin will come forwards in their numbers to get vaccinated when it is their turn.

“Similarly to last time, there are numerous ways that people may be contacted, and this may come from your GP or the NHS nationally, by letter or text message. Our request is that you make an appointment to have your Covid booster as soon as you are eligible, and it has been 90 days since your last vaccination.

“You will be able to book an appointment for your autumn booster, either online using the National Booking System – which will be open from w/c 5th September, offering appointments from w/c 12th September onwards. – or by telephoning 119. Also, your GP may contact you to book directly with them.

“Our advice hasn’t changed – if you’re eligible you should make an appointment and come forwards for your vaccination as soon as possible. Getting vaccinated is still the best way to maximise your protection from Covid and serious illness, hospitalisation or even death.

We’re expecting case numbers to rise again in the autumn and into the winter, so it really is crucial to get vaccinated when you can.”

