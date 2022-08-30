15.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Two men die following collision in Claverley

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two men have died and four others were taken to hospital following a collision in Claverley yesterday.

The two-car collision happened on Long Common at 3.58pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two men in a critical condition, both from the same car.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

“Two adults and two children, from the second car, were all treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital and Birmingham Children’s Hospital respectively. All four patients were taken to hospital by land ambulance.

“A further adult was assessed at the scene but able to be discharged.”

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

