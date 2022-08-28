Telford Balloon Fiesta’s night glow cancelled over crowd safety fears

Telford Balloon Fiesta’s night glow event was cancelled last night after visitor numbers at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park grew too large.

Around 9,000 people are reported to have attended the free event organised by Telford & Wrekin Council.

West Mercia Police advised the organiser to bring the evening’s entertainment to a close on the grounds of public safety after it exceeded capacity.

The night glow was cancelled just before 8pm, it was due to begin at around 9pm.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Telford & Wrekin Council said:

Customer Notice Update – Balloon Fiesta Update The police have advised because we have exceeded capacity and on grounds of public safety we need to cancel the Night Glow and further activity this evening. We appreciate this is very disappointing for our many visitors and we wish you all a safe journey home.

Telford Baloon Fiesta continues on Sunday with early morning and evening balloon flights and entertainment.

A Carnival Parade will also take place with a showcase performance, dance and spectacular costumes. Visitors can also enjoy the circus-themed performance from Circus Sensible and a hose of family entertainment.