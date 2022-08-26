MP supports charity offering independence to people with life changing disabilities

A Shropshire charity dedicated to helping people with life-changing physical disabilities and illnesses has received the support of North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan.

Left to right Ethos specialist housing support co-ordinator Karen Schofield, chief executive Fae Dromgool, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, Ethos chairman Martin Bennett

The Ethos Group, based in Oswestry runs three properties for wheelchair users where they receive the support, advice and guidance they need to move on to independent lives.

The work of the charity, set up 28 years ago, has now been backed by North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan who met the charity’s team yesterday (August 24th).

- Advertisement -

She visited the charity in Oswestry and heard about its work to provide a specialist home environment and bespoke care packages helping its clients get back to full lives in mainstream society.

Chief executive, Fae Dromgool, said that it had been an excellent opportunity to show how the charity used a system of integrated care to guide clients onto the path of unassisted living in their own home.

“We not only support our clients’ health and well-being needs but we also guide them through the increasingly complex social care and benefits system. Alongside all this we teach our clients the practical skills to live independently. It’s an holistic package of care designed to meet the needs of each individual client,” she said.

She added that the Ethos team had been able to discuss the charity’s future during a particularly challenging period with pressures on NHS budgets, difficulties in recruiting carers and the cost of living crisis.

“It is difficult for Ethos at the moment. We need health and social care commissioners in Shropshire to fully recognise the long term benefits of what we do in reducing delayed discharges and avoiding re-admissions to hospital. Without the support of the health care commissioners our future could be in doubt,” she said.

After the visit, Helen Morgan MP said Ethos had clearly made a huge difference to many lives and deserved plaudits for doing so.

“I was also impressed that Ethos is already providing a solution to the issue of patients being well enough to leave hospital yet still needing to sort out housing, care and financial issues which could keep them in a much-needed hospital bed. Freeing up bed space is crucial for speeding up the flow through hospitals which will in turn reduce waiting times and ambulance delays.



“The Ethos model is one that many people are campaigning for and already exists. Any service that reduces pressure on hospitals is welcome and therefore health commissioners should pay attention to what is being achieved here in Oswestry,” she said.