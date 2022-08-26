Man charged with sexual offences in Shifnal

A man has been charged with four counts of sexual offences that occurred in Shifnal.
Nicholas Burgess, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and one count of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
The 50-year-old is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 13 September.
Burgess was charged on Wednesday 17 August.
The charges relate to incidents that are reported to have taken place between 2018 and 2020.