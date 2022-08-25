Students across Shropshire receive their GCSE results today, it’s the first time the exams have been sat since the pandemic.

Students collecting results today will progress to one of a number of high-quality options including A levels, T Levels or an apprenticeship. From September there will be 16 T Levels available for young people to study, in subjects including digital, health, accounting, engineering and construction, offered at over 175 schools and colleges across England.

Just over three-quarters (75.3%) of GCSE grades for 16-year-olds in England are at grade 4 or above, up from 69.9% in 2019 when formal exams last took place and down from 79.1% in 2021, in line with the policy intent set out last year.

Top grades for 16 year olds in England have also increased on 2019 as intended, with 27% of entries achieving a grade 7 and above, up by 5.2 percentage points compared to 2019, and 3 percentage points lower than 2021.

In line with the plans announced last autumn, and as part of the transition back to pre-pandemic grading levels, overall grades today are higher than in 2019 – recognising the unprecedented disruption students have faced – but lower than in 2021 when exceptional steps were taken to ensure progression.

Education Secretary James Cleverly said:

“Students receiving their results today should be extremely proud, and I want to congratulate them all. The teaching profession has worked incredibly hard and these results are a testament to the resilience of both our students and staff.

“We have the most exciting range of post-16 options for students to choose from now, whether that’s one of our exciting new T Levels, an apprenticeship or A levels. There is an option for everyone.

“I wish students the very best of luck, no matter what those next steps are.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“I would like to pay tribute to the endeavour and determination of all our pupils who have sat GCSEs, the first to be held since 2019. I would like to congratulate them with their results, given the disruption to their education caused by the pandemic.

“I would also like to thank headteachers and their schools and colleges staff, including our virtual school who support our looked-after students. They have shown incredible dedication, and I acknowledge the huge amount of work that schools have undertaken to support all their students, given the challenging circumstances.

“I also acknowledge the excellent support, guidance and direction that other members of our school communities, including parents and carers, have provided for the pupils.

“The pupils’ achievements are a culmination of all the hard work, commitment and dedication that they have shown throughout their studies. I wish them all well in their future endeavours.

“This is such an important period for young people as they move on from school to continued education at school or college, or as they enter further training and employment. We wish all of Shropshire’s pupils every success in the future.”

Learning Community Trust ‘absolutely delighted’ with GCSE results

The Learning Community Trust says it is ‘absolutely delighted’ with GCSE results at all three of its Telford secondary schools, which have broken several records.

Charlton School students, from left, Isabel Jevons, Jasmin Wilcox, Haleemah Mahmood, Nimra Hussain

The Trust runs three of the largest secondary schools in the borough – Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, and Charlton.

Ercall Wood achieved its best-ever results as part of across-the-board improvements in attainment rates under the school’s new leadership team.

Hadley Learning Community maintained the levels of its record-breaking results in the year before the Covid lockdown, headlined by another particularly strong performance in English.

And Charlton School continued its improvements of 2019 by recording its highest ever percentage of pupils achieving 9-4 grades, and more students achieving high English grades than ever before.

The Trust also runs Queensway School in Telford, which caters for children and young people on the autistic spectrum, and those with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

This school has also recorded its best-ever results, with many students achieving GCSE grades of 4 or above in English, maths and science.

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Trust, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with these results, which reflect the hard work of our students during what has clearly been a challenging couple of years.

“These are fantastic results, which have been achieved in spite of the huge disruption to learning caused by Covid. The catch-up programmes and revision sessions we put in place for them have obviously paid dividends.”

She added: “We are particularly pleased to see the significant improvements at Ercall Wood under new head Richard Gummery and his team, especially English which was a key focus for us.

“And the performance across the board at Charlton has built on the progress made before lockdown, with an increase in high grades and more than 80% of students achieving 9-4 in English.

“Hadley Learning Community has also maintained its high standards, and we are particularly pleased with the performance in English, which seems to be a real high point across the whole Trust this year.”

She added: “The record-breaking results at Queensway also come ahead of what we are confident will be an excellent Ofsted report, which is due to be published over the next few weeks.

“Our students have worked so hard to achieve the grades they require to move onto their chosen next step – whether that is college, sixth form, or an apprenticeship. We wish them all well on the next stage of their journey.

“Throughout all of the challenges which Covid has thrown at us, staff have never lost sight of our primary objective – to provide an outstanding education that prepares young people to be successful in all they do, both now and in the future.”

Another ‘excellent’ set of GCSE and BTEC results for Telford College

Telford College is celebrating another ‘excellent’ set of GCSE and BTEC results, with significant improvements in English and Maths.

Telford College GCSE students, from left, Lawrencia Awua-Ansah, Ashley Farrington, Iman Abubakari and Isobelle Campbell

The overall GCSE pass rate of more than 98% was comfortably ahead of the national average, and well over a third of students achieved high grades.

Telford College also recorded its best-ever set of BTEC level two results, with a 97% pass rate across the 500 students assessed this summer.

English and Maths GCSE results were both ahead of the previous exam period in the year before Covid, and the number of Telford College students achieving high grade passes of 4 or above was 12% up on last year’s national average.

There were 100% pass rates from GCSE students in Digital Technology, Creative, Music, Health, Early Years, Sport, Hospitality & Catering, Hair & Beauty, and Aviation.

BTEC level two courses recording 100% pass rates included Aviation, Accounting, Business, Creative Media, Art and Design, Music, Bricklaying, Electrical, Teaching Assistant, Health and Social Care, Early Years Education, Sport and Public Services.

“These are absolutely fantastic results, reflecting the hard work our students and staff have put in during a challenging couple of years. We are very proud of them,” said principal and chief executive Graham Guest.

“Maths and English form a key part of the Government’s levelling up programme, and opens up pathways to the maximum number of courses and job opportunities.

“It’s one of the reasons we are so excited to be working with Telford & Wrekin Council and local businesses on creating a new digital skills and enterprise hub in the town’s Station Quarter, with maths at the very heart of a modern, technology-driven curriculum.”

He added: “We look forward to seeing many of our students now progressing with us onto A levels, apprenticeships, or technical and vocational courses over the coming years.”

Wrekin College celebrates outstanding GCSE success

Wrekin College pupils are celebrating success today after a stellar set of GCSE results.

Nearly half of Wrekin College students achieved top marks with 9-7 grades

Nearly half of students achieved top marks with 9-7 grades (the equivalent in old money to A*-A). An improvement of 17 percent compared with 2019 when formal GCSE exams were last sat.

The rate of top grades (9-7) was also 4 percent higher than 2021 when ‘Teacher Assessed Grades’ were used. Overall, the school’s pass rate (grades 4-9) was 10 percent higher than 2019 when exams were last sat.

Headmaster Tim Firth said: “With the return to traditional exams, our students have performed very well indeed academically, despite the Government’s decision to tackle grade inflation.

“These results are particularly significant in light of last year’s requirement for Teacher Assessed Grades as it demonstrates our decision as a school to not exploit the opportunity to excessively inflate grades.

“Last year grades were understandably adjusted probably too generously. This was done mostly for moral reasons, but some schools possibly did exploit the opportunity to award higher grades.

“Partly for this reason, a need to get back to ‘proper’ exams has been so important. This year the Government policy of reining in grade inflation in order to bring results gradually back to a pre-pandemic level has been necessary if we are to trust them as an accurate measure of ability.

“We are incredibly proud of this year’s Year 11’s following a fantastic set of results. Following what, for many, has been a challenging few years, our students have demonstrated a level of adaptability and resilience that is genuinely impressive. These results really are testament to that.”

Moreton Hall’s students celebrate record-breaking GCSE results

Students from Moreton Hall School are celebrating a record-breaking set of results with the highest percentage of Grade 9 in externally set and marked examinations in recent history. Likewise, the percentage of Grades 8 and 9 is the highest achieved in examinations since 2017.

Students Bea Kani, Gaia Vyas-Adams and Jenabai Kassam

However, at Moreton, we celebrate more than just grades and particular mention should be made of the outstanding progress made by so many of our students during their GCSE journey. The number of students who exceeded nationally standardised expectations by one grade or more was more than double than in 2019, showing significant ‘value added’ during their time at Moreton.

The students deserve enormous credit for their achievements, but we must also pay tribute to the staff – both pastoral and academic – who have stretched, inspired and nurtured our GCSE students throughout their journey.

Following in the strong tradition of success in STEM at Moreton, over half of all pupils taking Separate Sciences gained grade 8 or 9 creating a strong stepping stone for their studies in the Sixth Form. Likewise, French and Geography achieved strong results with a strong emphasis on the progress made by the individual students during their time with us.

Whilst it is invidious to single out individual students, particular mention should be made of Gaia who achieved grade 9s in every one of her GCSEs whilst balancing a busy programme of commitments beyond the classroom. Likewise, congratulations must go to Bea, Jenabai, Nell and Afina who achieved 8s and 9s in all of their GCSE subjects. Furthermore, Isla achieved an excellent set of GCSEs, made all the more remarkable due to the time that she has to spend away from school training and competing as part of the national squad for Golf.

Incoming Principal Sarah Davis, commented: “A week after our excellent A Level results, we congratulate our students on their impressive GCSE achievements. We applaud the hard work and determination of our students and staff and look forward to their continued success in the next stage of their education.”

Ellesmere College students celebrate fantastic GCSE results

Ellesmere College students are celebrating fantastic GCSE results which saw a 90% pass rate with 30% of grades in the top 9-7 range (A*/A equivalent).

Particularly notable performances include Cameron Davies from Wrexham who achieved four 9s and two 8s.

In addition, Oscar Dodds from St. Helier achieved two 9s and five 8s, Wendy Tam from Shrewsbury achieved four 9s and three 8s and Ewan Tulloch from Llanymynech achieved three 9s and four 8s.

Many of the current Ellesmere College students will now return back to the College in September to continue into Sixth Form and study their choice of A Levels, International Baccalaureate (IB) or BTEC courses for the next two years.

Further to these results, a number of younger pupils sat a GCSE early in Mathematics and a range of languages.

The youngest of the early year entrants, Natt Kritchanarat, currently in year nine, completed her GCSE Mathematics and was delighted to achieve a top score with a level 9, she will go on to study A level mathematics through year 10 and 11.

Headmaster Brendan Wignall said: “It is a pleasure to see how well pupils have achieved. They are commended for their positive approach to the examinations this summer.

“With two years of disruption to their education their achievements are even more impressive. Our swift move to teaching online as soon as the country went into lockdown, delivering our full timetable using Microsoft Teams for remote learning, ensured that little time was lost but nevertheless, being online rather than in school has been a difficult experience to adjust to and it is a testament to our pupils determination and resilience that they have risen to the challenge, their results today have been hard earned.

“They are now very well prepared to embark on their Sixth Form programme with us and we look forward to seeing them in September.”

This page will be updated throughout the day