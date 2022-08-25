Properties evacuated and cordon in place following incident in Pontesbury

A number of properties have been evacuated in Pontesbury this evening due to an ongoing incident.

Police say they are dealing with an incident on Minsterley Road.



Shropshire Fire and Rescue say they are currently dealing with a hazardous materials incident in the area and members of the public are advised to keep windows and doors shut.



A 100m cordon has been put in place and several properties have been evacuated as a precaution while the A488 through Pontesbury is currently closed.



People are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes whilst emergency services are at the scene.

Emergency Services Alerted

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘Hazardous Substances’ in Pontesbury at just after 4pm this afternoon.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury. Operations and Hazmat officers were also in attendance with attending crews using Breathing Apparatus and a Hosereel jet.



There currently has been no confirmation of what the Hazardous Substance is.



