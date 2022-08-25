20.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 25, 2022
- Advertisement -

Properties evacuated and cordon in place following incident in Pontesbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A number of properties have been evacuated in Pontesbury this evening due to an ongoing incident.

Police Tape Generic

Police say they are dealing with an incident on Minsterley Road.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue say they are currently dealing with a hazardous materials incident in the area and members of the public are advised to keep windows and doors shut.

A 100m cordon has been put in place and several properties have been evacuated as a precaution while the A488 through Pontesbury is currently closed.

People are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes whilst emergency services are at the scene.

Emergency Services Alerted

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘Hazardous Substances’ in Pontesbury at just after 4pm this afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury. Operations and Hazmat officers were also in attendance with attending crews using Breathing Apparatus and a Hosereel jet.

There currently has been no confirmation of what the Hazardous Substance is.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP