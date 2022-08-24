Village of Kynnersley granted conservation area status

The historic village of Kynnersley has been designated a conservation area by Telford & Wrekin Council to protect its unique heritage.

The historic village of Kynnersley. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council

Kynnersley lies within the Weald Moors, north of Telford and 10 miles from Ironbridge Gorge. It dates from medieval times and in the centre stands the Church of St Chad while parts of the original road layout remain. During the 19th century, the Duke of Sutherland built a number of cottages for his tenants in a distinctive Estate style. It is the rich history and character of the village that the creation of the conservation area seeks to safeguard.

A conservation area is defined as an “area of special architectural or historic interest, the character and appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance”. It means there are tighter planning controls. The council will consider the need to protect Kynnersley’s special character when deciding whether to grant an application for future development, or proposed demolition or alteration of buildings.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said:

“I welcome the creation of a conservation area within the historic village of Kynnersley.

“Retaining the special character of the village is in line with the council’s vision to protect and care for the borough. This is the eighth conservation area to be designated within Telford and Wrekin and shows the council is committed to preserving the unique identity of our towns and villages for future generations. In doing so, we will make them more desirable places to live.”

A Conservation Area Appraisal and Management plan for Kynnersley has been adopted which sets out what makes the area special. As well as listed buildings there are several buildings of local interest and important open spaces, trees and street furniture which will be protected.

This is the first conservation area to be created within the borough since 1999. It follows a review of the boundary of the Wellington conservation area which was extended earlier this year, as well as a request from Kynnersley Parish Council to consider granting their village conservation area status. Amendments to the proposed boundaries were made following consultation with residents.

Meanwhile, a review of the Severn Gorge conservation area boundary is underway. The public will be invited to have their say later in the year.