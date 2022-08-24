Ukrainian families join Shropshire Council and partners to mark Ukraine Independence Day

Ukrainian families, along with Shropshire Council and its partners, have joined the nation this week to mark Ukraine Independence Day today.

Left to right, back: Laura Fisher (Shropshire Council), Nikolai Vasyliaka, Tonya Voropai, Teriana Orel, Claire Bickford, Serhii Orel, rep from Little Wytheford Farm, and Councillor Simon Jones. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Government has been working closely with the Ukraine Government on their plans to mark Independence Day – at a time when they are fighting for their freedom. This year marks 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union, and six months since the country was invaded by Russia.

To mark the event people from across the country will be showing their solidarity with Ukraine through the #SunflowersForUkraine social campaign. With the sunflower being the national flower for Ukraine, the nationwide campaign aims to encourage residents to show their solidarity with Ukraine through growing, crafting and sharing pictures of sunflowers for Ukrainian Independence Day.

Ukrainian families, and officers, came together at Little Wytheford Farm in Shawbury, where families had the opportunity to visit the sunflower fields to reflect and show our continued support for the people of Ukraine, and to thank the public for their continued support and generosity.

Shropshire Council have also raised the flag of Ukraine at Shirehall in Shrewsbury today to commemorate the event, and one of our landmark buildings, Theatre Severn, is lit from 23 August through 24 August. The building is lit up in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, to show the county’s solidarity with the country.

Ukrainians in the south of the county will also be celebrating with a special event at Bitterley Village Hall, near Ludlow, where Ukrainians will be cooking and sharing their national dishes as well as playing Ukraine and local music.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, and local Shropshire Councillor for Shawbury, said:

“It’s been really lovely to meet Ukraine families at Little Wytheford Farm, and to speak to those who we’ve been supporting.

“We continue to offer a warm welcome to our new residents from Ukraine. As part of our continued support for Ukrainian people we thought being amongst the Sunflower fields – the national flower of Ukraine – as a symbol of hope for the future on this significant day.

“I’m really proud in the way Shropshire Council, our partners at Shropshire Supports Refugees, and of course the people of Shropshire have responded to the Ukraine crisis and want to thank everyone for their warmth and hospitality.”

Left to right, back: Serhii Orel, Olha Voropai, Inna Bilous, Tonya Voropai and Nikolai Vasyliaka. Front: Teriana Orel and Claire Bickford. Photo: Shropshire Council

Since the first families from Ukraine arrived in Shropshire, under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the council has been working with a range of partners to support families to settle in the county.

Hubs which have been set up across the county have been busy offering advice, support, activities and training and education opportunities.