More Shropshire roads to be resurfaced in September

A further seven stretches of roads across Shropshire are set to be resurfaced in September as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

The roads to be treated are:

8 to 16 September – B5069 Beatrice Street Oswestry

8 to 16 September – B4579 Legg Street, Oswestry

12 to 17 September – A41 Newport Road, Cosford

19 to 23 September – A41 Albrighton

19 to 30 September – A5112 from Harlescott Lane to Battlefield, Shrewsbury

26 September to 7 October – Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury

30 September to 14 October – B4397 Ruyton XI Towns

In total, more than 40 stretches of road are set to be treated this year as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for highways, said:

“We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this and represents a significant investment in the county’s roads. It will greatly improve stretches of roads across Shropshire and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Shropshire Council says the sites have been identified via a combination of local engineering judgment and asset management data as being in need of resurfacing. The sites form part of a countywide programme of schemes, scheduled to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

Each scheme is planned, managed and carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways alliance, Kier and WSP.