Health and Care System critical incident stood down

The Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Health and Care System has stood down the critical incident that was called on the 12 August.

Local health and care providers responded to the critical incident by taking swift, extraordinary actions, which resulted in a significant reduction in pressure.

A spokesperson said: “Through system working there has been an improvement in waiting times for ambulances, hospital bed admissions and discharge but staff at the front line remain under significant pressure in their efforts to provide safe care.

“Services remain under sustained pressure, and patients and members of the public will continue to be asked to use services wisely to ensure those patients with the greatest need can access care and support.

“We are grateful to everyone who has taken steps to help relieve the pressure, and we would like to thank our incredible teams across the health and social care sector for their efforts in keeping the public safe.”

