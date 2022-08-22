Shrewsbury’s main Quarry swimming pool to remain closed as repair work continues

The main swimming pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury is to remain closed as further work takes place to inspect and replace aged rivets on panels over the pool.

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury

In July, a routine inspection highlighted concern over loose panels on ducting in the roof space over the main pool, the pool was then closed to the public as a result.

In an update today, Shropshire Council says a specialist team have been carrying out repairs which have given a greater insight into the condition of the ducting and highlighted the need for further work to replace aged rivets.

- Advertisement -

While the team is on-site and the pool remains closed, further inspections and remedial work will be carried out.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “At this stage we cannot give an estimation of when the work will be completed. We are committed to protecting our customers and staff and look forward to reopening the main pool as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused, and assure customers the centre is still running a varied programme of events with the other swimming pools and fitness suite available.”