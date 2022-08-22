Residents invited to information event about new Allscott primary school

An information evening is being held to give residents the chance to find out more about the new primary school being built at Allscott Meads near Telford.

At the site of the new school are, from left, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Mike Sambrook of SJ Roberts Construction Limited, LCT chief executive Dr Gill Eatough, and LCT chair Mike Briscoe

The school, which is due to open in September next year on the site of the former sugar beet factory, will be run by the Learning Community Trust which already operates nearly a dozen schools in the area.

Construction work is now getting under way on the site, and the Learning Community Trust wants to give prospective parents and local residents the chance to meet the team which will be running the school, and find out more.

- Advertisement -

The information event will be held at Charlton School in Wellington – one of the Trust’s secondary academies – on Thursday September 8th, starting at 5.30pm. There is no need to book: anyone interested can just come along on the evening.

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Trust, and Mike Briscoe, who is the Trust’s chair, will provide information on the progress of the new school, and explain more information about the work of the Trust.

They will also be outlining the process to apply for a place at the new school, and there will be an opportunity to meet the team and ask lots of questions, in a friendly and informal setting.

The new school will have six classrooms, a sports hall, kitchen, staff room, offices, storage rooms and various other rooms for one-to-one teaching, support and interviews.

There will also be a 1.1 acre sports field, hard-surfaced sports court, 40 bike parking spaces, and 18 parking spaces for staff and visitors – and there are plans to offer nursery provision on site.

The Trust says it intends to send out regular updates in the run-up to the opening. Dr Eatough said: “We are all looking forward to meeting families and showcasing our new school.”

The Allscott Meads school will join other local primary schools already under the LCT’s umbrella, including Wrekin View in Wellington, Crudgington, Hadley Learning Community, and Lantern Academy at Ketley Bank.