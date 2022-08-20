16.3 C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Police appeal for witnesses to disturbance in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following reports of assault and robbery in Trench Lock.

It happened at around 8.30pm last night (Friday 19 August) outside the KFC in Trench Lock, just off the A442.

Officers were called following a disturbance involving two groups of men, witnesses filming the incident were then assaulted and their mobile phones stolen. 

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash-cam / CCTV.

“If you have any information that could help please report this online under the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 660 of 19 August. If you are unable to report this online please ring 101.”

