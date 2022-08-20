Four injured in collision at Priorslee Roundabout

Four people were injured following a collision at Priorslee Roundabout in Telford on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the collision at around 3.30pm.

The collision involved three vehicles with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reporting four casualties.

- Advertisement -

Fire crews used holmatro cutting equipment to release those trapped.

The casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service, the condition of those involved is not known.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and an Air Ambulance attended.